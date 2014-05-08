5 Seconds Of Summer Promise To "Rock Out" At Summertime Ball 2014 Debut

8 May 2014, 09:22

5 Seconds Of Summer

The 'She Looks So Perfect' stars chat to Capital after the news they are set to perform at Wembley Stadium next month.

5 Seconds Of Summer can't wait to hit the stage for Capital's Summertime Ball 2014 and have promised they will be "rocking out" at Wembley Stadium.

Ashton, Calum, Michael and Luke make their debut at the event on 21st June and admitted their not sure what to expect but will be trusting their own formula of rock 'n' roll to help them out in front of 80,000 fans. 

5 Seconds Of Summer #CapitalSTB Reaction

"We've never been to one so we don't really know what other people do so I guess we're just gonna do what we do," explained an excited Michael.

"We're just gonna rock out and have some fun," added Calum.

Joining 5 Seconds Of Summer on this year's line-up will be Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Cheryl Cole, The Vamps and many more. 

> Check Out The Complete Capital Summertime Ball 2014 Line-Up

Capital Summertime Ball tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday 9th May) at 8am.

You can get them here online at capitalfm.com , or via the Capital ticket line on 0330 33 33 958.

Capital VIPs and Vodafone customers can get their tickets early in an exclusive VIP pre-sale.

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

5 Seconds Of Summer Music

See more 5 Seconds Of Summer Music

5 Seconds Of Summer News

See more 5 Seconds Of Summer News

5SOS React To One Direction

WATCH: 5SOS Reacted To Solo One Direction Work And Their Faces Are PURE GIF Worthy
5 Seconds of Summer 2014 American Music Awards

We Promise That This Video Of 5SOS Messaging A Terminally Ill Fan Will Give You All The Feels!
5SOS Fan

This 5SOS Fan Girl Just Totally Lost Her Chill Because Luke Hemmings Was 'In Her Way'

5 Seconds Of Summer Videos

See more 5 Seconds Of Summer Videos

Michael Clifford as Harley Quinn, Suicide Squad

The 5SOS Lads Have Been Made Up To Look Like The Suicide Squad... And They Look Better Than The Actual Movie!
Calum Hood 5SOS

5SOS Calum Has An Incredible Olympics Look-alike And We're Struggling To Tell Them Apart
5SOS To Bae Or Not To Bae

"I'd Bae That!" - Calum & Luke From 5SOS Just Revealed Who They're Crushing On Lately (VIDEO)

5 Seconds Of Summer Pictures

See more 5 Seconds Of Summer Pictures

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10

Calum Hood Selfie Instagram

Just When You Couldn't Love Calum Hood Anymore, Here's 18 Of The Funniest Faces He'll Ever Pull
5 Seconds Of Summer - Girls Talk Boys Music Video

Go Behind The Scenes Of 5 Seconds Of Summer's 'Girls Talk Boys' Music Video