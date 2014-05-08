5 Seconds Of Summer Promise To "Rock Out" At Summertime Ball 2014 Debut

The 'She Looks So Perfect' stars chat to Capital after the news they are set to perform at Wembley Stadium next month.

5 Seconds Of Summer can't wait to hit the stage for Capital's Summertime Ball 2014 and have promised they will be "rocking out" at Wembley Stadium.

Ashton, Calum, Michael and Luke make their debut at the event on 21st June and admitted their not sure what to expect but will be trusting their own formula of rock 'n' roll to help them out in front of 80,000 fans.

5 Seconds Of Summer #CapitalSTB Reaction

"We've never been to one so we don't really know what other people do so I guess we're just gonna do what we do," explained an excited Michael.

"We're just gonna rock out and have some fun," added Calum.

Joining 5 Seconds Of Summer on this year's line-up will be Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Cheryl Cole, The Vamps and many more.

Capital Summertime Ball tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday 9th May) at 8am.

You can get them here online at capitalfm.com , or via the Capital ticket line on 0330 33 33 958.

Capital VIPs and Vodafone customers can get their tickets early in an exclusive VIP pre-sale.