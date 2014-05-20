5 Seconds Of Summer Do The Sprinkler Dance Live

Max gets the 5SOS boys involved in the #SprinklerDance during a live radio interview on Capital.

5 Seconds Of Summer have performed the Sprinkler Dance during a live radio interview with Max on Capital.

Band member Michael admitted on Twitter that he was an expert at doing The Sprinkler - but how do you think the boys did? Here are some of our favourite reactions so far...

During the show Luke, Calum, Ashton and Michael also gave Cheryl Cole a run for her money in the #selfie stakes as the 'She Looks So Perfect' singers gathered Max and the Capital office together for their biggest attempt yet!

5 Seconds Of Summer release new song 'Don't Stop' on the 15th June. The boys are expected to perform the track during their set at the Capital Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 21st June.

