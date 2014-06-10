5 Seconds Of Summer Reveal 'Don't Stop' Music Video Behind The Scenes

10 June 2014, 09:10

The 5SOS boy reveal all about their superhero antics in the new promo for their video.

5 Seconds Of Summer have treated fans to a behind-the-scenes look at their recent superhero-themed music video for 'Don't Stop'.

The Australian boy band revealed the new footage last night (9th June) to give fans a look at how they got into character for their roles, the creation of their superhero costumes and some general antics backstage on the shoot.

> 5SOS: The Lost Tapes!

5 Seconds Of Summer release 'Don't Stop' as their new single on 15th June.

> The 5SOS Guide To Being A Superhero!

The boys are also set to perform live at the Capital Summertime Ball 2014 with Vodafone on Saturday 21st June.

[[ This video has been removed ]]

