5 Seconds Of Summer Reveal 'Don't Stop' Music Video Behind The Scenes

The 5SOS boy reveal all about their superhero antics in the new promo for their video.

5 Seconds Of Summer have treated fans to a behind-the-scenes look at their recent superhero-themed music video for 'Don't Stop'.

The Australian boy band revealed the new footage last night (9th June) to give fans a look at how they got into character for their roles, the creation of their superhero costumes and some general antics backstage on the shoot.

5 Seconds Of Summer release 'Don't Stop' as their new single on 15th June.

The boys are also set to perform live at the Capital Summertime Ball 2014 with Vodafone on Saturday 21st June.

