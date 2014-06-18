15 HILARIOUS GIFs To Make You Fall In LOVE With 5SOS Before The #CapitalSTB

18 June 2014, 14:27

5 Seconds Of Summer Billboard Music Awards 2014

The world can't get enough of Ashton, Luke, Calum and Michael... and neither can WE!

5SOS

Calum's reaction to Michael's 'attempt' at a rock-out jump is PRICELESS!

 

Just TRY not to smile along with Ashton in this GIF. Go on... we DARE you!

(Credit: Tumblr)

 

DRUM ROLL PLEASE... there's rock GOD on stage... and his name is Ashton Irwin!

(Credit: Tumblr)

 

If you need a quick LOL... just look at 5SOS' hair #BITD!

(Credit: Tumblr)

 

We LOVE how the boys prepare for a show... reckon they'll do this backstage at the Summertime Ball?

(Credit: Tumblr)

 

Sometimes... you just need a cuddle from your bois! #Bromance

(Credit: Tumblr)

 

TOO MANY funny things in this GIF... Luke's lolly, Calum's TERRIFYING wig... and whatever that pink thing is!

(Credit: Tumblr)

 

Move over Eminem... there's a NEW Slim Shady in town!

(Credit: Tumblr)

 

Don't mention it if you ever meet them... but some of 5SOS have a VERY strange walk...

(Credit: Tumblr)

 

Ouch! Calum giving Ashton the #StinkFace is AMAZING! #Burn

(Credit: Tumblr)

 

Uh-oh... look who the odd one out is! #SadFace

(Credit: Tumblr)

 

Thought this was just another GIF of Ashton being a happy chappy... THINK AGAIN! #FlyingCalum

(Credit: Tumblr)

 

5SOS are sending out an SOS!

(Credit: Tumblr)

 

If you're looking at Luke's face... you're not looking close enough! #SERIOUSBICEPS

(Credit: Tumblr)

 

The Countdown To The #CapitalSTB Is ON!

PLUS... don't forget to relive 5SOS' superhero antics in their 'Don't Stop' video!

[[ This video has been removed ]]

