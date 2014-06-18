15 HILARIOUS GIFs To Make You Fall In LOVE With 5SOS Before The #CapitalSTB
18 June 2014, 14:27
The world can't get enough of Ashton, Luke, Calum and Michael... and neither can WE!
5SOS
Calum's reaction to Michael's 'attempt' at a rock-out jump is PRICELESS!
Just TRY not to smile along with Ashton in this GIF. Go on... we DARE you!
(Credit: Tumblr)
DRUM ROLL PLEASE... there's rock GOD on stage... and his name is Ashton Irwin!
(Credit: Tumblr)
If you need a quick LOL... just look at 5SOS' hair #BITD!
(Credit: Tumblr)
We LOVE how the boys prepare for a show... reckon they'll do this backstage at the Summertime Ball?
(Credit: Tumblr)
Sometimes... you just need a cuddle from your bois! #Bromance
(Credit: Tumblr)
TOO MANY funny things in this GIF... Luke's lolly, Calum's TERRIFYING wig... and whatever that pink thing is!
(Credit: Tumblr)
Move over Eminem... there's a NEW Slim Shady in town!
(Credit: Tumblr)
Don't mention it if you ever meet them... but some of 5SOS have a VERY strange walk...
(Credit: Tumblr)
Ouch! Calum giving Ashton the #StinkFace is AMAZING! #Burn
(Credit: Tumblr)
Uh-oh... look who the odd one out is! #SadFace
(Credit: Tumblr)
Thought this was just another GIF of Ashton being a happy chappy... THINK AGAIN! #FlyingCalum
(Credit: Tumblr)
5SOS are sending out an SOS!
(Credit: Tumblr)
If you're looking at Luke's face... you're not looking close enough! #SERIOUSBICEPS
(Credit: Tumblr)
