5 After Midnight Impress Once Again On 'Taste' - Their First Single From Brilliant New EP 'The Sauce'

'The Sauce' is a taster of what's to come from the lads' debut album!

Following their amazing performance on the X Factor in 2016, where they finished in third place behind Saara Aalto and eventual winner Matt Terry, 5 After Midnight have gone on to enjoy an amazing year.

Having performed in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on the #CapitalSTB line up, as well as plenty of festivals across the country, the lads have now released their debut EP and it's easily as good as we'd hoped!

> WATCH: 5AM Throwing Shapes At An All-Deaf Dance Class Will Give You ALL The Good Vibes

The four track project features all previously unheard material and gives fans a real taste of the kind of vibe they can expect from the groups' forthcoming debut album.

Ayeeeeee we hope you guys are as ready for this as we are. Our first track from #THESAUCE EP officially drops TOMORROW! #StayReady A post shared by 5am (@5aftermidnight) onOct 19, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

Featuring tracks such as 'Taste' and 'City Lights', the EP also includes a brand new version of Sweet Female Attitude's UK Garage anthem 'Flowers' and fans are sure to love those throwback feels.

Speaking about the release, Nathan explained, "You can hear these tracks in a club, on the radio or in the car with the windows down. It's very exciting to get the music out there."

Jordan went on to add, "We wanted to get music out there so people kow what we've been working so hard on."

You can download the very first track 'Taste' right here and stream it in full here and the rest of the project will be released over the next few weeks!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest 5AM Chat!

Whilst you're here, remind yourself of the lads' amazing performance at the #CapitalSTB this summer...