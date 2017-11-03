5 After Midnight Put A Stunning 2017 Spin On An R&B Classic With Their Lively New Single 'Talk'

These three never fail to impress...

There's no better all-male trio in the UK right now than the 5 After Midnight lads and they've proven that yet again with their brilliant new track 'Talk'.

Taken from the guys' exciting new EP 'The Sauce', this is the second offering following the recent party-starting single 'Taste' and 5AM have certainly brought the wow factor once more.

> WATCH: 5AM Throwing Shapes At An All-Deaf Dance Class Will Give You ALL The Good Vibes

Whilst Kieran, Nathan and Jordan are known for their high velocity dance moves on stage, they're also fearless vocalists and this offering showcases their talents in all their glory.

It's your boys... A post shared by 5am (@5aftermidnight) onNov 1, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

Sampling Tevin Campbell's 1993 R&B classic 'Can We Talk', the lads have provided the perfect 2017 update and made sure they paid homage to their inspiration recently on Twitter...

Speaking about the the group's EP 'The Sauce', Kieran teased, “We always wanted to put our fans first with all we were doing so this is our gift to you. Let’s just call it a clue of what’s in store for everyone when the album is finished.”

You can download the latest track 'Talk' right here and stream it in full here, whilst the rest of the project will be released over the next few weeks!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest 5AM Chat!

Whilst you're here, remind yourself of the lads' amazing performance at the #CapitalSTB this summer...