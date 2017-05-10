5 After Midnight Are About To Make Their Summertime Ball Debut – So Get Ready To Fangirl!

The X Factor stars are ready to rock 80,000 of you at Wembley!

Get ready for some serious fangirling – 5 After Midnight are ready and raring to get you guys dancing at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone!

They were one of the favourite acts from last year’s X Factor, and are ready to take on the biggest performance of their lives at the Ball!

We know these boys are going to be huge – and what a way to kick off their career than with a performance at the #CapitalSTB, eh?

So make sure you’re at Wembley Stadium on 10th June! Tickets go on sale Thursday (May 11th) at 8am – they always sell out fast, so you’ll have to get in there quick!

Keep it Capital Breakfast tomorrow morning from 7am for everything to do with the UK’s BIGGEST Summer party, get downloading the app if you haven’t already – the #CapitalSTB is going to get EVEN bigger!