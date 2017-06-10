WATCH: Eating Chilis & Cutting Their Dreads; 5AM Went To New Levels To Show They're #CapitalSTB's Bravest

ANYTHING BUT THOSE DREADLOCKS. NOOOO!

Just before they hit the stage, and presumably perfected every darn dance move ever invented, 5 After Midnight swung by Roman Kemp's Hawaiian bar for a cool glass of 5AMaretto.

And for some horrific dares that would probably stop them ever returning to Ro's bar again, tbf.

> LISTEN: Is A Stormzy-5AM Collab On The Way? Yes, If 5 After Midnight Play It Right At #CapitalSTB

The likes of Charlie Puth and Julia Michaels had already proved they've got pretty big Summertime Balls, by ringing the likes of Liam Payne and screaming 90s references at him, so Nathan, Kieran and Jordan really needed to step up their game.

After talking about their excitement to perform their brand new, debut hit 'Up In Here' in front of 80,000 screaming fans, Roman wanted to see how brave/silly they really were.

One of them - weirdly - let Roman loose on his dreadlocks with a pair of scissors. One of them attempted to share a sweet, sentimental message about their excitement... With a mouth full of crackers. And one of them ate a boiling hot chili pepper.

We apologise for any hairless, biscuit-covered, sweaty 5AM members you may catch on the #CapitalSTB stage later.

> 5AM Are Performing Their Debut Hit, 'Up In Here' On The #CapitalSTB Stage, So Download Our App To Catch It!

And just in case you haven't had enough #CapitalSTB in your life, here's ACTUAL Liam Payne giving a fan a shout-out on the stage...